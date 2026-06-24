Assam businessman celebrates wife's birthday on bridge, sparks outrage online | Watch video

New Delhi:

A birthday celebration held in the middle of the night on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge has sparked widespread criticism online after a video of the gathering began circulating on social media.

The footage shows a group of people using part of the bridge for a birthday party, with decorations, parked vehicles and guests occupying a section of the road. The video quickly triggered a debate about public safety, civic responsibility and whether wealth allows some people to bend the rules without consequence.

What the viral video shows

The controversy began after a video from the early hours of June 22 surfaced online. In the video, a section of the bridge appears to be decorated with balloons and party items, while multiple vehicles are seen parked directly on the roadway.

Many social media users reacted sharply to the footage, questioning the decision to hold a celebration on a key transport route.

One user criticised the risks involved, writing that birthdays do not need bridges and that risk management applies to life choices just as much as it does to financial portfolios.

Others viewed the incident as part of a broader problem. One commenter remarked that Indians lack basic civic sense.

The presence of luxury vehicles at the gathering added another layer to the discussion. Reflecting a sentiment shared by many online, one user wrote that if you are rich, you can do anything in this country.

Watch the video here:

Police action after viral backlash

Following the online outrage, the Bharalumukh Police launched an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the event was a 42nd birthday celebration organised for Karabi Boruah by her husband, Goutam Boruah, a resident of North Guwahati. Investigators said the gathering took place at around 12:10 am and was attended by a group of their friends.

Police have since registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for acts that allegedly endangered public safety and obstructed public movement.

Authorities have questioned the couple as well as 12 other individuals who were reportedly present during the celebration.

As part of the ongoing probe, police have also impounded four vehicles allegedly used during the event. These include a Land Rover Defender, a Mercedes-Benz, a Mahindra Scorpio and a Honda City.

Officials said further evidence is being collected and the role of each individual involved is being examined. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, police added.

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