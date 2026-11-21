An unusual protocol mix-up in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur left police personnel red-faced on Saturday after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was mistakenly given a guard of honour meant for a visiting Supreme Court judge. The incident took place at the Circuit House, where police personnel had been deployed to welcome the judge.

Owaisi arrived at the premises with his security detail and stood to receive the ceremonial salute. The incident soon attracted attention on social media, with a video of the police welcoming the AIMIM leader circulating widely. Owaisi was in Saharanpur to meet his alliance partner, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

How did police mistake Owaisi for a judge?

Police personnel had reached the Circuit House in the morning to prepare for the arrival of the Supreme Court judge. However, the judge had not reached the premises when Owaisi arrived. His convoy and security detail reportedly led to confusion among the personnel on duty, who proceeded to accord him the ceremonial honour.

Owaisi stood and accepted the salute before proceeding inside. Saharanpur police subsequently confirmed that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.

In a statement, the police said, "Action as per rules will be ensured on the basis of facts and evidence obtained after the inquiry."

Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad hold joint press conference

The two leaders held a joint press conference at the Circuit House, where they spoke about their newly formed political alliance, the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, and its plans for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Owaisi claimed that the alliance had caused discomfort to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. He also questioned the Samajwadi Party's record of contesting elections outside Uttar Pradesh, pointing to its participation in polls across several states.

The leaders have projected Chandrashekhar Azad as their chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Leaders raise mosque demolition issue with administration

After the press conference, Owaisi and Azad visited the Saharanpur Collectorate and met Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Lavi Tripathi. They submitted a memorandum demanding a high-level inquiry into the demolition of a mosque located within the Collectorate complex.

The two MPs questioned the circumstances surrounding the demolition and sought a halt to action on notices issued to other mosques and madrasas in the district. They also raised concerns about the legal process followed in the case.

Later, the leaders visited Azad's residence in Chhutmalpur, where they had lunch and addressed supporters. Owaisi urged people to support the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, saying the alliance intended to take its political challenge beyond Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 elections.

The day's events brought together an unusual police protocol lapse and the first major public outreach by the newly formed political alliance in Saharanpur.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS and PTI)

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