'Only possible in India': American woman left speechless by Mumbai's doorstep blood test

New Delhi:

For many Indians, booking a blood test from home is as simple as ordering groceries online. A few taps on an app or a quick phone call are often all it takes for a technician to arrive at your doorstep, collect a blood sample and leave within minutes. But for an American woman living in Mumbai, the experience was so surprising that she called it something she had "only seen in India."

The video, shared on Instagram by content creator Liz (@spicygori), has gone viral, with thousands of people praising the convenience of doorstep diagnostic services that many Indians have come to take for granted.

A hospital visit that never happened

Liz explained that she needed a routine blood test while staying in Mumbai. Expecting to visit a clinic, wait for her turn and complete the usual formalities, she called to book an appointment. Instead, the clinic told her there was no need to travel.

A healthcare worker would come to her home to collect the sample. In the video, the technician arrives at her apartment, collects the blood sample and finishes the entire process in just a few minutes.

'Only possible in India'

The speed of the service wasn't the only thing that impressed her. Liz said she had expected the home visit to come with an additional charge, especially since the blood test itself was already far cheaper than what she would have paid in the United States.

To her surprise, the home sample collection was completely free. Sharing her experience, she said: "I've only seen this in India, not anywhere else. It's much quicker than going to a hospital, having to wait, make an appointment... I'm just at home chilling. He comes, done in less than five minutes."

In the caption, she wrote: "Only possible in India."

Internet says Indians often overlook this convenience

The post quickly gained traction, with many social media users saying doorstep healthcare services are something many Indians rarely stop to appreciate.

One user commented: "Something we don't think is a privilege, but turns out it is." Another wrote: "India is a superpower in medicine and vaccine production." Others pointed out that home sample collection has become particularly useful for senior citizens, pregnant women and people who find travelling difficult.

A service that's becoming increasingly common

Home blood sample collection has become increasingly common in many Indian cities over the past few years. Several diagnostic laboratories now allow patients to book tests online or through mobile apps, with trained technicians visiting homes to collect samples before sending digital reports later.

While availability, pricing and waiting times vary depending on the city, provider and type of test, doorstep diagnostic services have become a routine part of healthcare for many urban residents.

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