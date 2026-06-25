'My phone died in Delhi, a stranger stepped in': American traveller shares unexpected act of kindness

New Delhi:

While travelling alone can bring many unforeseen difficulties, there are times when these obstacles become some of the most memorable experiences in one’s life. For an American content creator named Sierra Liliann, her troublesome trip back to Rishikesh would eventually become a very heartening experience.

In a video that has garnered much popularity online, Sierra describes her experience being stranded in Delhi because she had gotten off a bus with faulty air-conditioning. With her phone dead and no clear plan, she was unsure what to do next. What happened afterwards, however, became one of her most cherished memories from India.

A journey that kept getting worse

According to Sierra, she had booked a sleeper bus from Delhi to Rishikesh after attending a friend's wedding. Soon after the journey began, passengers realised that the bus's air-conditioning was not functioning properly. The bus stopped multiple times as staff attempted to fix the issue. After several unsuccessful attempts, Sierra decided she had had enough.

"The AC on the bus had gone out twice, and they kept stopping to try to fix it, but it wasn't getting fixed," she recalled.

Frustrated and exhausted, she got off the bus intending to book an Uber and find another way to continue her journey.

Then her phone died

What seemed like a simple plan quickly became a stressful situation. "Right as the bus is leaving, my phone dies. Nothing has ever happened to me like this before. I was freaking out, and I think I just sat on the ground and didn't know what to do," she said.

Alone in an unfamiliar place and unable to access maps, ride-hailing apps or contact anyone, Sierra found herself feeling overwhelmed.

A stranger steps forward

As she sat wondering what to do next, a man from a nearby petrol station noticed her distress and approached her. "He asks if I want to come sit in the office," Sierra explained.

The stranger offered her a place to rest, brought her a cup of chai and allowed her to charge her phone. Once her phone powered back on, he even helped communicate with her Uber driver to ensure she could be picked up safely.

More than just practical help

While waiting for the Uber, he invited her to see his cows, including a newborn calf that was only a few hours old. "He said the baby's only a couple of hours old. I don't even think I've ever seen a cow this little," she said.

He also showed her a temple dedicated to Hanuman Ji and later took her through his plant nursery. By that point, Sierra said she felt overwhelmed by the generosity she was experiencing. "My heart just felt so cracked open with love and appreciation," she shared.

A memory she won't forget

Before she left, the man gave her a bottle of homemade buttermilk and wished her well as her Uber arrived. Reflecting on the experience, Sierra said it reinforced something she has repeatedly experienced while travelling in India. "When people ask if I'm scared to go to India, it makes me want to laugh because in my entire life, I've never experienced the amount of kindness and generosity that I experienced from Indian people."

She added that people often go beyond simply helping and make visitors feel like part of their family.

The video has struck a chord with viewers because it highlights something many travellers frequently mention about India: the willingness of strangers to help without expecting anything in return.

Also read: Man tries to collect ice cream from balcony, falls while reaching for it in UP's Sonbhadra | Watch viral video