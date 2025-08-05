American actress Sydney Sweeney gets 'digital snan' at Sangam; netizens fuel laugh riot | Video Earlier, Goyal performed a virtual holy dip ritual of students from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad for their good placements. He also shared this clip on Instagram, where he could be seen doing the ritual on behalf of the students.

American actress and film producer Sydney Sweeney’s digital snan (virtual bath) at the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj is taking social media by storm. A now-viral video, shared by Deepak Goel, a man behind the trend of virtual bathing during the Maha Kumbh, has sparked widespread reactions online.

“Sydney Sweeney getting digital snan at Sangam, Prayagraj,” read the caption of Goel’s Instagram post.

In the clip, Goel holds up a picture of Sweeney to the camera and declares, “She needs no introduction,” before gently dipping the photo into the holy waters of the river.

Netizens open floodgates of memes

The video has garnered over 44,000 likes and ignited a meme fest across Instagram.

“No one should be surprised now if Sydney Sweeney suddenly has to go through an unknown bout with hepatitis,” a user posted.

“Sir mera bhi kardo. Paap ka ghada pura bhar gaya hai,” said another.

The third asked, “Does she know that she got digital snaan.”

Many users found the act amusing, with some playfully requesting Goyal to perform a ‘digital snan’ for their exam results or beloved celebrities.

Holy dip for good placement

Earlier, Goyal performed a virtual holy dip ritual of students from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad for their good placements. He also shared this clip on Instagram, where he could be seen doing the ritual on behalf of the students.

Holy bath at Rs 1100 during Maha Kumbh

During the Maha Kumbh festival, Goel introduced a unique ‘digital snan’ service, where he takes photographs sent to him via WhatsApp and symbolically immerses them in the holy waters of the Sangam on behalf of devotees. This virtual ritual is offered at a fee of Rs 1,100 per person.