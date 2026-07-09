Alia Bhatt's Alpha song 'Massacre' gets spoofed, internet says 'Chef's kiss' | WATCH

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's Alpha has been making headlines for a variety of reasons, some good, some downright bad. One of the popular songs from the film, called Massacre, has been converted into a viral video parody. The content creator by the name of Shraddha Panday (@FryingPanday) has managed to impress many people because of the way in which she has made fun of the song through her video.

As per netizens, the parody perfectly captures everything they found unintentionally funny about the original track. While the video is all in good humour, it has also reignited conversations around the portrayal of women in commercial action films and whether glamorous dance numbers always fit into serious storylines.

Why is the parody going viral?

The viral reel exaggerates several elements from Massacre, particularly its choreography and dramatic camera angles, turning them into an over-the-top comedy sketch. Social media users have flooded the comments section with praise, saying the spoof is surprisingly accurate.

One user wrote, "Dude I like this version more than the original version."

Another commented, "I watched the song after this reel! Arre Arre! Kitna accurate, kitna ruthless!! Bohot badhiya!"

Many others appreciated the creator's sharp sense of humour, saying the parody perfectly reflects what many viewers thought while watching the original song.

The parody has reignited the 'female gaze' debate

Beyond the laughs, the reel has sparked a larger discussion about how female characters are presented in commercial cinema.

Several viewers questioned whether Massacre fit the tone of Alpha, especially considering the emotional and physically demanding journey the protagonists go through in the film.

One user wrote: "Pls stop with the women centric crap. we all love women centric movies like English Vinglish, Queen, Gangubai, Kahaani. THIS IS NOT WOMEN CENTRIC. At best its YRF’s gig to force women into action in bikini’s. It’s useless. Call it what it is"

Another viewer felt the song weakened the film's emotional arc.

"This song at the end really ruined the tough soldier + trauma bond characterization the leads went through in the movie. Why would supersoldiers suddenly do a titillating dance for male gaze after going through hell because of men It's like Captain America breaking into a Magic Mike number"

These comments have fuelled fresh conversations about whether glamorous dance numbers still have a place in action films that aim to tell emotionally grounded stories.

Not everyone agrees with the criticism

Despite the backlash, many fans defended both the song and the film, arguing that Massacre achieved exactly what it set out to do: grab people's attention.

One fan wrote: "These are the same people who will lose their shit if a western singer makes a song like this. Like its a credit songs ofc it has nothing to do with the actual film's story. Like why are we desperately trying to change the genre that Bollywood is? Learn to watch different types of films."

Others felt the parody worked because it balanced criticism with humour rather than being unnecessarily harsh. Another popular comment simply read: "I love it when accuracy meets satire. Chef's kiss!"

A parody that's become a conversation starter

Whether people loved the original song or agreed with the spoof, one thing is clear: Shraddha Panday's parody has become one of the internet's favourite takes on Alpha's Massacre. Beyond the laughs, it has sparked discussions about choreography, storytelling, the male gaze and the role of dance numbers in modern Bollywood action films.

For now, both the original song and its parody continue to rack up views, proving that sometimes, the internet's funniest reactions become just as viral as the content they're responding to.

Also read: Alpha makers drop first song 'Masscare', Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh celebrate female power | Watch