AIR 32 holder gives up IIT Bombay seat to study with twin brother in IIT Madras

New Delhi:

For many students who crack JEE Advanced with top ranks, the next goal is obvious. Secure a Computer Science seat at IIT Bombay and move on to the next chapter. But for twin brothers from Odisha, the decision was never just about prestige or rankings.

Maharuf and Masroor have captured attention online after choosing to prioritise staying together over joining different institutes. After spending three years preparing in Kota and securing exceptional ranks in one of India's toughest entrance examinations, the brothers are now being celebrated for a choice rooted in family rather than individual ambition.

Twin brothers choose to stay together

In JEE Advanced 2026, Maharuf secured an All India Rank (AIR) 32, while Masroor achieved AIR 169. Both ranks placed them among the country's top engineering aspirants, but they also presented a difficult choice.

Maharuf's rank was high enough to comfortably secure a Computer Science seat at IIT Bombay, widely regarded as one of the most sought-after opportunities for engineering students.

Masroor, however, would find it significantly harder to get the same programme at the institute.

Instead of heading to different colleges, Maharuf decided to let go of the IIT Bombay option and join his brother at IIT Madras, where both plan to pursue Computer Science.

"I am getting Computer Science at IIT Bombay, but I want to study with my brother. So we are both preparing to take up Computer Science at IIT Madras," Maharuf said.

For Masroor, the decision meant far more than an academic choice.

"It means a lot to me to have such support from my brother. Both of us have always supported each other. That's why we want to study together," he said.

Parents made sacrifices along the way

The twins' achievement is also a story of family support and sacrifice.

Their father, Dr Mansoor Ahmad Khan, is an MD in Medicine and serves as the in-charge of the dispensary at IIT Bhubaneswar. Their mother, Dr Zeenat Begum, holds an MS in Gynaecology and previously worked as a government physician at Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited Hospital.

When the brothers decided to move to Kota for JEE preparation, their mother left her job and relocated with them so they could focus entirely on their studies. Their father remained in Odisha because of work commitments and could only visit every few months.

According to Dr Khan, much of the credit belongs to his wife.

"Most of the credit for the success of both of them goes to my wife. I could not give much time because of work, but she took care of the children, supported them and created the right environment for learning," he said.

The ranks, routine and future plans

Both brothers maintained an impressive academic record throughout school.

Maharuf secured AIR 32 in JEE Advanced and AIR 44 in JEE Main. He also scored 95.2 per cent in Class 10 and 98.6 per cent in Class 12.

Masroor secured AIR 169 in JEE Advanced and AIR 58 in JEE Main. He scored 97.6 per cent in Class 10 and 94.6 per cent in Class 12.

While preparing in Kota, the twins followed a disciplined schedule. Their day generally included around five hours of coaching classes, an hour spent clearing doubts with teachers and nearly six hours of self-study at home.

Even so, there was room for balance. The brothers played badminton every day and largely restricted phone usage to educational purposes.

Maharuf believes one of their biggest advantages was the healthy competition they shared.

"There was healthy competition between us. We used to explain weak topics to each other and clear doubts together. Many times there was no need to ask a teacher because we would work out the solution ourselves," he said.

He added that even after disappointing test results, they encouraged one another rather than dwelling on setbacks.

Despite growing up in a family of doctors, both brothers decided to pursue engineering instead of medicine. Masroor said his interest in mathematics developed around Class 9 and eventually inspired him to prepare for IIT.

Their ambitions extend beyond engineering as well. Both have expressed an interest in preparing for the Civil Services after completing a BTech in Computer Science, while also keeping management studies as a possible future option.

Reflecting on their years in Kota, Dr Khan challenged some of the negative perceptions often associated with the coaching hub.

"Kota's system is fantastic. Both academic and non-academic support are available here. The children got a good environment, their mother was with them and everything was organised," he said.

Their mother shared a similar view, praising the quality of faculty and the competitive academic atmosphere. She said her focus was on keeping the twins healthy, mentally supported and focused throughout the preparation journey.

As counselling season gets underway and students across the country weigh life-changing decisions, the story of Maharuf and Masroor stands out for a different reason. Not because of a rank. Not because of a college. But because, for them, staying together mattered most.

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