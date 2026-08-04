After Karan Aujla gifts him a Maldives trip on India's Got Latent, contestant shares heartfelt video

New Delhi:

Vijendra Rajak's dream trip to the Maldives has finally become a reality, and he isn't hiding how much the experience means to him. The latest contestant to appear on India's Got Latent shared an emotional video from the island nation after Punjabi singer Karan Aujla gifted him the holiday during the show.

Calling the experience "unreal", Vijendra thanked Aujla, saying the trip was something he had only ever dreamed about. The video, featuring his wife Manju alongside him, has since won over social media users, many of whom were delighted to see the couple enjoying the getaway.

Vijendra Rajak thanks Karan Aujla for making his dream come true

Vijendra shared the video on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption. He wrote, "Big big thank you @karanaujla. I'm so happy. Aap nai dete toh shayad ye sapna, sapna hi rehta. Thank you so much, sir."

He also corrected an error from an earlier post, explaining that he had mistakenly mentioned India's Got Talent instead of India's Got Latent. Calling it a simple typo, he thanked Samay Raina and the India's Got Latent team for all the love and support.

The video opens with scenic shots of the beach and the luxury resort before showing Vijendra and Manju soaking in the experience together.

In the clip, Vijendra says, "Thank you so much, Latent team, Samay Raina sir. And a heartfelt thank you to Karan Aujla sir for giving us this opportunity to come here. We are having such an amazing time and the vibe here is so beautiful. We never even imagined in our dreams that we would be able to come to a place like this. It was always just a dream, and you made that dream come true. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart."

The heartfelt message struck a chord with viewers, many of whom said it was refreshing to see someone openly expressing gratitude for an opportunity they once believed was out of reach.

Watch the video here:

Internet showers the couple with love

The comments section quickly filled with congratulatory messages for Vijendra and Manju.

"So happy to see both of you living this beautiful moment. Wishing you endless happiness together," one user wrote.

Another commented, "May this be the first of many unforgettable journeys for both of you."

A third user wrote, "Kindness has a way of bringing good people together. Wishing you both all the happiness in the world."

Many viewers also praised Manju. "Your wife comes across as such a warm and humble person. Watching the two of you celebrate this moment together is genuinely heartwarming. Congratulations to you both," one comment read.

Others kept it brief. "Some dreams are worth waiting for," one person wrote, while another commented, "Karan Aujla has such a generous heart." Another fan simply wrote, "Much respect to Karan paaji."

Not everyone agreed with the celebration, though. One user felt it would have been more sensible to prioritise clearing financial obligations before taking a holiday, writing, "I'd have focused on settling my responsibilities before planning a trip."

Another echoed a similar sentiment, commenting, "Vacations can wait. Paying off loans would have been my first priority."

Despite the differing opinions, the overwhelming response was one of happiness, with many viewers celebrating a couple who were simply enjoying a dream they never thought would come true.

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