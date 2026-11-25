They say there is no age limit for falling in love or starting life afresh. In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, 75-year-old Kanhaiya Lal and 63-year-old Sabina have given a heartwarming example of this. Both had been abandoned by their families and found companionship at an old age home. After growing close to each other, they decided to get married and begin a new chapter together.

The couple tied the knot at 'Apna Ghar' old age home in Ghaghas, with the wedding taking place according to Hindu customs. The celebrations were attended by other residents of the home, who joined in the festivities and blessed the newlyweds. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana also attended the wedding as part of the groom's procession, congratulating the couple and presenting them with a customary wedding gift.

Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina's wedding at Bilaspur old age home

Kanhaiya Lal dressed as a groom in a cream-coloured sherwani and carried a sword, while Sabina wore a traditional red bridal outfit. The wedding festivities began a day earlier, on Tuesday evening, with the haldi ceremony. Dressed in yellow, the couple danced to Himachali songs as other elderly residents joined the celebrations.

The wedding was a special occasion for the residents of the old age home, who watched the two find happiness and companionship later in life. The couple exchanged vows and took the seven traditional rounds around the sacred fire.

How Kanhaiya Lal was abandoned by his family

Kanhaiya Lal hails from Thunag village in the Janjheli area of Mandi district. His wife had passed away, and he had no children. Following his wife's death, he transferred his property to his brothers. However, he was later turned out of his home and was left with nowhere to go.

He eventually began living in a cave. In 2022, a team from Apna Ghar old age home rescued him and brought him to the facility, where he found shelter and support.

Sabina from Kolkata found shelter in Himachal Pradesh

Sabina, a 63-year-old woman from Kolkata, had also gone through a difficult phase in life. She had reached Himachal Pradesh after wandering away from her home while suffering from mental health issues.

She was initially accommodated at an ashram in Mashobra, Shimla, before being moved to Apna Ghar old age home in Bilaspur. It was here that she met Kanhaiya Lal. Their friendship gradually grew into affection, and the two eventually decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner attends wedding, praises couple's decision

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana also attended the wedding as a member of the groom's procession. Congratulating the newlyweds and presenting them with a customary gift, she said the marriage had conveyed a positive message to society.

She said everyone had the right to live happily and that growing older did not mean a person should lose the desire to enjoy life.

Advocate Prakash Chand Bansal, founder and operator of the old age home, said the couple had chosen each other as companions and urged society to come forward to support people abandoned by their families.

Couple to begin married life at old age home in Nalagarh

Following their wedding, Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina will move together to a new old age home in Nalagarh, in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, where they will begin their married life.

Their wedding is also reminiscent of another marriage involving elderly residents of an old age home in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, 70-year-old Manohar Lal married 70-year-old Ramdevi at an old age home in Sitapur. Neither had a permanent place to call home, and both had been getting through life without a stable companion. Their relationship grew over time, and they eventually decided to marry and stay together.

For Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina, too, the wedding marks a fresh beginning after years of hardship. Their story is a reminder that the search for love, companionship and happiness does not have to end with age.

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