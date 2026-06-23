'Software engineers are still struggling': Aarush Bhola's BMW purchase fuels debate on income gaps

New Delhi:

Actor and content creator Aarush Bhola has added a new luxury car to his garage. The influencer recently shared photos of himself and his family posing with a brand-new BMW sedan, a post that quickly drew attention from his millions of followers online.

Bhola, who has more than four million followers on Instagram, shared the pictures on the platform and celebrated the purchase with a caption that reflected both ambition and effort. "Manifest vi kare, naale kare mehnta (He manifests it, and along with it, works hard)," he wrote.

Aarush Bhola's BMW purchase sparks online debate

While many fans congratulated Bhola on the milestone, the conversation soon expanded beyond the car itself.

An X user, @Samaytwt, reposted Bhola's photos and compared the earnings potential of content creators with that of many entry-level software engineers.

"Software engineers are still struggling to get ₹3–5 LPA salaries. Meanwhile content creators are buying Mercedes and BMWs."

The post quickly gained traction and triggered a wider discussion about careers, income opportunities and the rapid rise of the creator economy in India.

Social media reacts to viral income comparison

The reactions revealed sharply different perspectives.

Some users agreed with the comparison and expressed frustration over the income gap between certain traditional professions and successful content creators. Comments such as "Agreed samay", "So true" and "this is sad man" reflected that sentiment.

Others argued that the comparison itself was unfair. Several users pointed out that content creation is a career path open to anyone willing to pursue it, even though it comes with its own risks and challenges.

One user wrote, "insaan apne dukh se itna dukhi nahi hai...jitna dusre ke sukh se."

The same commenter added that they once felt similarly but later realised that nobody was stopping them from creating content themselves.

"I used to complaint like this but then I realised, no one is stopping me to make reels, videos, content. It is mine and only my choice not to do it. So, I have no right to complain on things which I am not pursuing."

Others highlighted the amount of effort involved in building a successful online presence.

"You are making it sound like content creation is easy. Its the most difficult and creative job there is. The planning and execution that goes into it is insane," another user commented.

Some responses were even more direct, arguing that professionals unhappy with their earnings should focus on upgrading their skills or exploring different opportunities rather than comparing themselves with creators.

Meanwhile, a few users took a practical view of the situation, suggesting that people interested in the creator economy could simply start making content themselves.

"Then start making content buddy. I'm also thinking so start it," one comment read.

The discussion ultimately moved beyond Aarush Bhola's BMW purchase and evolved into a broader debate about how success is measured today, whether traditional careers are keeping pace with new-age opportunities and whether the creator economy is changing perceptions of what a successful career looks like in India.

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