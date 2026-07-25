A week's wait just to see a doctor! Indian woman shares her experience with Germany's healthcare system

New Delhi:

Germany is often praised for its healthcare system, but one Indian woman's viral Instagram video has sparked a conversation about what accessing medical care there can actually feel like. Sharing her personal experience, she claimed that even a routine consultation involved long waits and multiple referrals.

The video, posted by Simran Kaul Arora, revolves around an eye infection her husband developed and the difficulties they faced while trying to book a doctor's appointment. Since being shared online, it has prompted a wave of reactions, with many users comparing the experience to healthcare services in India.

Woman shares her experience with Germany's healthcare system

The video was shared on Instagram through the handle @simran.with.shivam under the title "What happened when we needed a doctor in Germany."

Recalling the experience, Simran said she had always believed Germany's healthcare system would be highly efficient before moving there. However, she said reality turned out to be very different when her husband developed an eye infection and needed medical attention.

According to her, they initially assumed they would be able to get the issue checked quickly. Instead, they found it difficult to access a doctor. She said they first visited an emergency room, where they were directed to another medical facility located about an hour away from their home. Eventually, they were given an appointment nearly a week later.

She added that even after finally reaching the appointment, they still had to wait for a long time before seeing the doctor.

Social media users compare Germany and India's healthcare

Simran also claimed that despite paying high insurance premiums and taxes, she found the system complicated and medical care difficult to access. She said the experience was nothing like what she had expected before moving to Germany.

As the video went viral, social media users flooded the comments section with their own views, with many drawing comparisons between Germany's healthcare system and India's.

One user wrote, "It's moments like these that make me truly miss India."

Another commented, "Thank you for sharing this. This could be an eye-opener for many Indians who casually abuse and even assault doctors here."

A third user shared, "Madam, today I visited a government hospital in Patna, Bihar. Registration cost just Rs 5, I got to see a doctor within 15 minutes, received free medicines, and there were four doctors at the clinic. It was very quick."

A fourth user wrote, "India has one of the world's most accessible healthcare systems, where patients can often see a doctor the very same day. Sadly, despite working tirelessly under immense pressure, many doctors continue to face disrespect and abuse."

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