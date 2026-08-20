70-year-old man eats grass and straw during Nag Panchami ritual, villagers claim Mahishasura 'possessed' him

Maharajganj (UP):

A 70-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Rudlapur village became the centre of an unusual Nag Panchami ritual, with crowds gathering to watch him behave like an animal and eat grass, straw and other fodder. The elderly man, identified as Buddhiram, was seen consuming food kept for cattle during the ritual.

Villagers claimed that Buddhiram had become "possessed" by Mahishasura during the occasion. Some locals also said the ritual has been taking place since 1975 and is held once every three years on Nag Panchami. The unusual scene drew attention because of the elderly man's behaviour as people gathered to see the ritual unfold.

70-year-old man eats grass during Nag Panchami ritual

The ritual began at the Samay Mata Temple, where prayers were held before Buddhiram was said to start behaving differently. He was seen eating grass and straw kept for cattle and drinking water from an animal trough during the episode.

As word spread, people from neighbouring villages gathered around to watch. Some spectators went a step further and personally fed Buddhiram, offering him bananas, grass, straw and laddus as he continued with the ritual.

The gathering continued as people watched the elderly man consume food that would normally be given to animals. For those familiar with the ritual, the scene formed part of an occasion that has reportedly been repeated over several years.

Watch the video here:

Why villagers gather for the ritual

The unusual belief surrounding the event has also contributed to its popularity. Villagers believe that people who make wishes at the spot will have them fulfilled, which leads more people to gather whenever the ritual takes place.

The belief has helped make the ritual a notable local event, with people coming together to watch and participate when it occurs. The presence of visitors from neighbouring villages also adds to the crowd around the temple during the occasion.

The incident has therefore left room for very different interpretations. While some people view Buddhiram's behaviour as an expression of long-standing faith and tradition, others have questioned whether there could be a medical or psychological explanation for the elderly man's behaviour.

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