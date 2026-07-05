'I just want to drink tea': 7-year-old secretly books a ride at 1 am, rider's response wins internet

New Delhi:

A late-night Rapido pickup resulted in an amusing conversation when the driver realised that he had a passenger who was not an adult, but a seven-year-old child with an unusual appetite. What followed was an interesting turn of events.

The now-viral video, widely shared on social media, has left users laughing while also praising the rider for handling the situation responsibly instead of completing the trip.

Rider realises his passenger is just seven years old

The video begins with the Rapido rider calling the customer after reaching the pickup location near a Union Bank ATM. Trying to locate the passenger, the rider asks for a nearby landmark. However, the child is unable to explain where he is and instead mentions that two dogs are barking nearby.

As the conversation continues, the rider asks whether the passenger is new to the area. To his surprise, the child replies, "I am seven years old." Shocked, the rider immediately asks why a seven-year-old had booked a Rapido ride so late at night.

'I just want to drink tea'

The child's answer leaves the rider speechless. "I just want to go drink tea," the boy says. After the rider asks where the parents are, the child responds coolly and says that they are sleeping and have no idea that he has reserved for the ride.

No matter how many times the child asks him to hurry, the rider refuses to go further on this journey.

Rather, he tells the child to wake his parents up and says that he will not pick him up in this case.

Rider cancels the ride

Even after calling him “stupid,” the rider keeps calm and reasons out why he can’t do so. He points out that the boy is only seven years old, cannot even explain his location properly and is trying to travel alone at nearly 1 am.

The rider ultimately cancels the booking, saying he would not take responsibility for transporting an unaccompanied child without the knowledge of his parents.

Internet praises the rider's decision

The video has sparked plenty of reactions online, with many viewers appreciating the rider for putting the child's safety ahead of completing the ride. While several users found the conversation hilarious, others said the rider made the only responsible choice by refusing to pick up the child in the middle of the night.

Many also joked that the seven-year-old's determination to sneak out for a cup of tea was something they had never expected to see in a viral video.

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