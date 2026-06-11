4-year-old boy loses favourite teddy bear at airport; what airline staff did next goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

For many children, a favourite teddy bear is more than just a toy. So when four-year-old Patrick Webb realised his beloved stuffed bear, Bobby, had been left behind at an airport, it could easily have turned into a holiday disaster.

Instead, the missing teddy bear ended up having an adventure of its own. Thanks to a group of airline employees, Bobby's unexpected airport stay became a heartwarming story that has since delighted thousands online.

How Bobby, the teddy bear, was found

According to NBC 5, Patrick, who lives in Fort Worth, accidentally left Bobby behind at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport while travelling with his family to the Virgin Islands.

The family only noticed the toy was missing as they were boarding their flight, leaving very little time to search for it before departure.

After take-off, they submitted a lost-and-found request and hoped for the best.

Fortunately, American Airlines employees managed to locate Bobby. But instead of simply returning the toy, they decided to make the experience a little more special for the young owner.

Patrick's father, Joe Webb, said the family soon started receiving updates showing what Bobby had supposedly been up to at the airport.

"It had all these amazing pictures of what Bobby had been doing. And we were just so thankful that someone was taking care of him," Webb said.

During the family's holiday, airline staff documented the teddy bear's stay through a series of behind-the-scenes photographs.

Bobby's airport adventure goes viral

The fun did not stop there.

American Airlines also shared a video of Bobby's airport adventures on Instagram. In the clips, the teddy bear could be seen "driving the tug", "helping with the bags", posing as a "new pilot in town", and even assisting flight attendants during beverage service.

The airline captioned the post: "Anyone else crying or just us??? Thank you, Bobby, for helping us out around the airport. We will miss you, but we know you are in good hands."

When the Webb family returned home, airline employees were waiting to reunite Patrick with his favourite toy.

Bobby even received a souvenir passport documenting his week-long "adventure" around the airport, according to NBC 5.

The gesture left Patrick's family deeply touched.

"Just so thankful; I didn't think someone would throw him away. But to have y'all treat him as lovingly as you did, which is just amazing," Patrick's mother, Hollis Webb, said.

The story quickly gained traction online, with social media users praising the airline employees for going above and beyond.

"To the employees that did this, you truly went the extra mile and showed amazing compassion. We need more people like you all," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Those giggles are the best ever."

"Such a cute idea... creating long-lasting memories," read another reaction.

What started as a lost teddy bear story ended with a family reunion, a souvenir passport and a week-long airport adventure that Bobby's young owner is unlikely to forget anytime soon.

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