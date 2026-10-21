3-year-old girl hangs from 12th-floor window grille in China, neighbours rush to help

A three-year-old girl was left hanging outside a 12th-floor apartment in China after her head became trapped between the metal bars of a window grille. As firefighters rushed to the scene, two rescuers in the flat directly below tried to prevent her from falling by holding a stool beneath her.

The incident took place at around 7:48 am on October 17 at a residential complex in Zhangping, in Fujian province, according to The Beijing News. The girl was eventually freed by emergency crews and taken to hospital for a medical examination. Reports did not disclose her condition.

How the girl became trapped outside the apartment

The toddler had reportedly climbed through a safety grille when her head became wedged between its metal bars. Unable to free herself, she was left suspended outside the 12th-floor apartment, holding on to the grille with both hands.

A resident who spotted the child raised the alarm by sharing photographs in the residential complex's group chat. With the girl's family not inside the flat, security guards and property management staff had to find a way to reach her before emergency crews arrived.

Neighbours use a stool to prevent a fall

Building staff entered the apartment directly below the girl's home. Two rescuers then leaned out of a window and held a stool beneath her, hoping to support her body and reduce the risk of a fall.

Reaching the grille from the lower-floor flat proved difficult, and they could not pull the child to safety themselves. They continued holding the stool beneath her while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

Firefighters free the child from the grille

Emergency crews eventually reached the building and forced open the door of the girl's apartment to access her from inside. They managed to free her from the grille and took her to hospital for a medical examination. Her condition was not disclosed in the reports.

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As per reports, the girl's father was at work when the incident occurred. Her mother had reportedly stepped out to buy groceries after leaving the toddler asleep at home.

What began as a dangerous situation high above the ground ended with the child's rescue after neighbours and building staff acted quickly to support her while firefighters worked to reach her.

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