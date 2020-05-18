Image Source : TIKTOK/SANIAMIRZA Sania Mirza's latest TikTok as Penny from 'The Big Bang Theory' will win your heart. Watch video

In the time when everyone is locked down at their house, people are finding out various ways to keep themselves entertained. Sailing in the same boat is Tennis star Sania Mirza who has been pleasing fans with hilarious TikTok videos. Every now and then she keeps on sharing videos on the app and the recent one is no special case. The TikTok video shows Sania Mirza playing the role of Penny from the superhit satire show 'The Big Bang Theory', and it has left a huge number of viewers interested.

In the act, the 33-year-old is seen playing the job of an exasperated Penny handling inquiry from Sheldon Cooper. Sania Mirza's expressions rival Kaley Cuoco's as she lip-matches up to a sound clip from a scene of the American sitcom, where Penny, subsequent to dislocating her shoulder, reacts to Sheldon's unseemly inquiries concerning her clinical history. Captioning the TikTok video, she wrote "I love Sheldon," adding a laughing face emoji and the hashtag #thebigbangtheory.

Have a look at the video here:

The video was uploaded on Sunday and has till now gained over 1.6 lakh views and 17,000 likes, along with hundreds of amused comments. A person wrote, "Your expressions are too good," while another one exclaimed, "Awesome."

Sania recently shared a picture with her brother-in-law Mohammad Asaduddin on the occasion of his birthday on May 18. Captioning the Instagram post, Sania wrote, "Happy Birthday Assuuuuuu".

Coming back to the entertaining side, Sania has a lot of times taken up various TikTok challenges and also raised awareness about coronavirus among her 7 lakh TikTok followers.

