Meet voice-over artist Jasleen Bhalla who has become the 'voice of the pandemic'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIGITALMEHNATH Jasleen Bhalla, a Delhi-based voice-over artist, lent her voice for the coronavirus caller tune

Coronavirus pandemic has hit the world hard. While many have succumbed to this deadly virus, the number of cases are increasing rapidly in the country. Health experts claim that social distancing and staying at home are crucial ways to contain the spread of covid19. Soon after the lockdown was announced in March, we have been hearing a voice spreading awareness about COVID19 whenever we call someone. This caller tune is heard soon after we dial a number. It provides information related to coronavirus positive patients along with other related information. The caller tune has gone viral now, that it is on everyone's finger tips. But do you know whose voice it is?

The voice going viral as the 'voice of the pandemic' is of Delhi based voice over artist Jasleen Bhalla. The 40-year-old artist was a Journalist and handled Sports Beat before she got recognition as the voice of coronavirus caller tune. Currently., Jasleen has been working in the ad industry for the last ten years.

talking about the fame she has received after giving her voice for the corona message, Jasleen told Times Now, "I had no idea that this thing is going to become so viral and so many people are going to react to it. It has been beyond my imagination, to be frank. It is not a very usual experience for a voice-over artist to get this kind of reaction or recognition."

Sharing how she got the offer, Bhalla revealed that she was asked to read the instructions by a production house in a very serious and responsible way that citizens understand it and keep in their minds. While not many would like to have corona attached to their name, Jasleen Bhalla revealed that the 'corona stardom' brings a smile to her face.

The caller tune begins with "Namaskar, iss samay poora desh Corona mahamari se lad raha hai. Magar yaad rahe hame bimaari se ladna hai, bimar se nahi. Unse bhedbhav na kare. Unki dekh bhaal karen aur iss bimaari se bachne ke lie jo hmaari dhaal hain, jaise hmare doctors, health experts, police, unko samman de. Unhe pure sahyog de. Inn yodhaon ki karo dekh bhaal to pura desh jeetega corona se har haal. Adhik jaankari ke lie helpline number ya central helpline number 1075 par call karen. Bharat Sarkar dwara janhit me jari."

