Know what's the reality behind the mystery of 'World's Loneliest House'?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/H0RDUR What's the reality behind the mystery of 'World's Loneliest House'?

Do you ever wish to get away from the hustle-bustle of life and seclude yourself from the world? Well! you need to look at the pictures of the ‘world’s loneliest house’ and then decide for yourself. It is situated on a remote Icelandic island and is said to be uninhabited for more than 100 years. In the photos, we can see a tiny white house that sits alone on a green hillside, surrounded by blue seas on either side. Some people consider it as a perfect escape from the pandemic on the other hand to some it seems not less than a nightmare to stay there.

According to the reports by The Sun, the remote island has been completely deserted for years and there are a number of theories that have been expounded regarding the same.

One rumor is that it was built by an eccentric billionaire who planned to retreat to Ellidaey in times of a zombie apocalypse.

Others suggested it was the property of a fanatically religious hermit.

There were even speculations at one point that singing sensation Bjork owned the strange house and was even in negotiations with the government to buy the island.

Well sadly, if the reports are to be believed then the reality is not that fascinating. The white cabin log is a lodge constructed by the Ellidaey Searching Affiliation. After the final inhabitants left the island, it was realized that a plentiful provide of fish and puffins was too being left behind. So to make looking journeys simpler, the group constructed the home as a base, which incorporates a sauna fed off a rainwater assortment system.