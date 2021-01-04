Image Source : TWITTER/DANIALVAREZEITB Former Mercedes employee steals JCB & destroys cars worth $6 million. But WHY?

A 38-year-elderly person from Spain harmed $6 million worth of vehicles at a Mercedes industrial facility a week ago utilizing a JCB truck that he took from another site. As per the Daily Mail, the displeased previous Mercedes Benz worker purportedly demolished around 50 shiny new vans at the plant where he used to work. The man broke the entryways of the processing plant prior to pounding 60 vehicles with the JCB. The man was halted by the security, who held him until the police showed up at the place.

As per Ladbible, the harmed vans included top V class vehicles, which were worth almost 90,000 pounds, alongside various electric Vitos. The man supposedly took the JCB from a development firm and traveled it almost 28 kilometers to arrive at the Mercedes production line.

The neighborhood police in an assertion said that the man additionally caused different harms on his way while driving the JCB to the Mercedes office. The man has been arrested by the police and accused of theft and property damage.

La Ertzaintza detiene a un hombre de 38 años, ex trabajador de la empresa, que tras robar una excavadora, ha destrozado más de 50 furgonetas de la fábrica de Mercedes-Vitoria. Más en @radioeuskadi pic.twitter.com/13Mpo4PlqR — Dani Álvarez (@DaniAlvarezEiTB) December 31, 2020

Photographs shared via online media show the degree of the harm he caused. A few pics show an entryway demolished to the ground, while others show vehicles squashed in the assault. The assault was outrageous to the point that a security guard needed to shoot a shot noticeable all around to get the suspect to stop while sitting tight for the police.

The episode apparently occurred in the early hours of December 31. As indicated by the report, the man had worked at the Mercedes office somewhere between 2016 and 2017. The thought process behind the damaging demonstration is obscure, however the police speculate it to be a vengeance vandalization.