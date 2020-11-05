Extremely rare black tiger spotted in Odisha | See Pics

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Black tigers are only found in Odisha.

Odisha's rare and endangered black tiger has been spotted by an amateur photographer while on tour of the Nandankanan Sanctuary. The photos of the 'melanistic tiger' were clicked by Soumen Bajpayee during his visit to the sanctuary. The stunning photos of the black tiger have now gone viral.

The special species of tigers are found only in Odisha, but they have rarely been seen in the recent past.

According to reports, the number melanistic tigers has declined drastically and only seven to eight of them are believed to be alive now in the state. The last time tgat the presence of a black tiger was reported

These big cats appear different from Royal Bengal tigers as they have more black stripes on them. They appear completely black when seen from a distance.

The presence of melanistic tigers was first reported in Odisha's Simlipal Tiger Reserve in 1993. The last time they were seen was in 2007.

