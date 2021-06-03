Desi Twitterati are baffled to see Gucci selling 'Indian Kurta' for Rs 2.5 lakh, whip up funniest memes

Image Source : TWITTER/SAMISJOBLESS Twitterati baffled to see Gucci selling 'Indian Kurta'

It's no surprise that Twitterati manage to find something worthwhile to scratch their heads. Their latest obsession is Italian fashion house Gucci, which is facing the brunt for its new ‘range of kaftans’. It is not the outfit that has baffled netizens but the insanely high price it is being sold at. Kaftan, which is commonly worn across Asian countries is reminding many of the common Indian kurtas.

The ‘floral embroidery organic linen kaftan’ from Gucci ranges from USD 2,100 (Rs 1.5 lakh) to USD 3,500 (Rs 2.5 lakh). This has left desi Twitterati comparing its price to similar outfits they can find at local shops at a much much lower price. Finding out the prices, Tweeple did what they are at best at, they whipped up some funniest comments and memes.

Reacting to the outfit, a user wrote, "First of all this is a kurta not kaftan, secondly, I can buy 2 like this under 500 bucks. I know "it's a brand thing" but this is extremely absurd." Another one got inspired to visit Delhi's flea market Sarojini. "I can go to sarojini and get kurta for my next birth too with that money," he wrote. Take a look at how netizens reacted:

What do you think of Gucci's Kaftan? Would you buy it?