Adorable video of woman teaching pups to pray before meals will melt your heart | WATCH

As the country is facing a grim COVID-19 situation due to the deadly second wave, and social media is filled with news of despair. People are resorting to some light-hearted and positive content. Here's an adorable video of a woman teaching her pet puppies to pray before having their meal is sure to bring a smile to your face.

In 30-second in the video, two Labrador puppies are seen eagerly waiting near their feeding bowls, while their owner says a prayer with folded hands. While the woman is seen devotedly chanting some mantras, the dogs sat patiently. Although at one point, one of the dogs seems to have a tough time controlling his urge. But only after she signaled to the pups then both proceeded towards their bowls to enjoy their meals.

"Sharing this heartwarming video of my friend teaching her pups to say their prayers before food. Me thinks both are good boys," Vaishali Mathur said in the caption of her post.

Netizens were delighted to see the video and many posted some heart-wrenching comments. Check them out here: