Zomato delivery guy gets bitten by dog on private part, netizens say 'owners should be jailed' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANJAYDESAI26 Zomato delivery guy gets bitten by dog on private part

Dog attacks are not uncommon and sometimes unavoidable owing to street dogs, but there have been recent cases of pet dogs attacking individuals. In a similar occurrence, a Zomato delivery person was recently bitten by a dog in his private area. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet and netizens are filled with anger.

The viral video shows a Zomato delivery person exiting a lift, and as he does so, a man with his pet dog (German Shepherd) enters the lift, but the pet owner takes a step back since the dog tried to bite the delivery guy. The clip then shows the dog getting furious and suddenly biting the delivery guy's crotch. The footage caught on camera further shows the Zomato employee shoving the dog away in order to save him. At the end of the video, the victim is seen in extreme pain with blood all over his private area.

The incident left the delivery man severely injured, and it is reported that he is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The video is reportedly said to be of Panvel, Navi Mumbai. As soon as the video was uploaded, it went viral on the internet. Netizens extensively shared it and expressed their anger about dog attacks and requested the authorities to immediately take action on the matter. One user wrote, "Owners should be punished maybe even jailed for this." Another user wrote, "ऐसे लोगो को जेल में बंद किया जाए जो दूसरे की जान से खिलवाड़ कर रहे है, साथ ही इन पर भारी जुर्माना लगाया जाए (Such people should be put in jail who are playing with other's life. Also heavy fine should be imposed on them)."

A similar event occurred a few days ago when a young boy was in an elevator and besides him, there was a woman with her dog. Suddenly, the dog bit the boy. The boy began to cry in pain, but the pet owner left the elevator without either taking responsibility for what had happened or offering to aid the boy.

DON'T MISS

OTT shows and movies that depict life of Queen Elizabeth II: The Crown, South Park, Family Guy and more

Shweta Tiwari & Manav Gohil to share screen 20 years after 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'

Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘Khiladi of Bollywood’ Akshay Kumar on his birthday, shares a goofy photo

Read More Trending News