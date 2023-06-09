Friday, June 09, 2023
     
Live tv
Zomato deletes ad depicting Lagaan's Dalit character Kachra after Twitter outrage

Zomato removes controversial ad featuring actor who played Dalit character of Kachra in Lagaan and portraying him literally as Kachra (trash) after video sparks Twitter outrage.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: June 09, 2023 14:10 IST
Zomato ad
Image Source : TWITTER Zomato ad

Trending News: Zomato has faced criticism and withdrawn an advertisement that depicted a Dalit character in a way that received massive backlash from social media users. The ad by the online food delivery platform, released for World Environment Day, showed the character Kachra literally as Kachra (trash), made out of recycled waste items. However, the portrayal was deemed offensive and hurtful to certain communities by the majority of the public.

The ad featured actor Aditya Lakhia, known for his role as Kachra in the hit 2001 film Lagaan starring Aamir Khan. In the film, Kachra, which means garbage in Hindi, is depicted as a disabled character who faces social exclusion until he becomes a crucial member of Bhuvan’s cricket team and helps the villagers win a match against the British to escape land tax.

Zomato's intention behind the advertisement was to highlight its voluntary waste recycling efforts. However, the depiction of the character performing tasks with recycled items, such as a lamp, table, paper, and watering can, received criticism for perpetuating stereotypes and dehumanizing tasks.

Following the backlash and calls for a boycott, Zomato decided to remove the controversial ad from all its social media platforms. Take a look at some of the comments from outraged netizens below:

India Tv - Zomato takes down ad after it sparks outrage on Twitter

Image Source : TWITTERZomato takes down ad after it sparks outrage on Twitter

India Tv - Zomato ad leaves netizens fuming

Image Source : TWITTERZomato ad leaves netizens fuming

The company acknowledged that it had unintentionally hurt certain communities with the ad and took immediate action to address the issue.

