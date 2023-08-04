Zero Shadow Day: Rare phenomenon witnessed in Hyderabad, picture go viral on internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zero Shadow Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a rare phenomenon known as Zero Shadow Day for the second time this year. During this, the mid-noon Sun positioned itself directly above Hyderabad for the second time this year, causing all vertical objects on the ground to stop casting their shadows momentarily. This unique occurrence was shared by people on social media offering glimpses of this fascinating spectacle. Zero Shadow Day occurs twice a year in regions near the equator, specifically between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer. It happens when the Sun aligns directly over the Earth’s equator, resulting in the absence of shadows for objects and living beings.

This phenomenon is due to the Earth’s rotation around the sun on its tilted axis, which causes variations in the angle of Sun rays throughout the year, leading to different shadow lengths and directions.

To witness this event, one needs to be in an open space where the Sun is directly overhead, without any obstructions like tall buildings or trees casting shadows. Yearly, on Zero Shadow Days, students and astronomy enthusiasts locate the two Tropics set up vertical poles and various objects, or even stand outside to witness this cosmic marvel firsthand.

For the unversed, recently, Bengaluru also observed its Zero Shadow Day this year in April, when all vertical objects in the city became shadow-less for a brief period.

