Zara sells white shirt with Hindi text 'Chawal' & 'Dilli Ki Dhup', Indian Twitterati find it hilarious

Trending News: Zara, a popular clothing brand, has come up with a men's shirt that is causing quite a stir. This shirt is adorned with a jumble of Hindi words like "Chawal" (which means rice) and "Dilli ki dhoop Dilli" (referring to the scorching heat of Delhi). Now, normally people enjoy wearing clothes with cool graffiti or catchy slogans because it allows them to express themselves or simply adds some fun to their attire. However, Zara seems to have missed the mark with this particular shirt.

Zara is selling the white half sleeves 'shirt with contrast embroidery' on its website and in stores in India for Rs 3290. (See shirt on Zara here). The Hindi words on it are so puzzling that even a Twitter user who shared pictures of it admitted to being unable to decipher their meaning. In her tweet, she wrote, "lol! Zara is selling a shirt that has Hindi words that make no sense: One side says 'Chawal - elements of voyage,' which is rice, and the other says 'Delhi's sun/heat Delhi.'"

Since the post was shared on June 14th, it has gone viral, gaining over 114k views and 800 likes. Indian Twitter users are having a field day with this quirky shirt, providing their own hilarious interpretations in the comment section. One user suggested that the intended phrase might have been "Dilli ki dhoop, Dilli ki chaav" (referring to the sunny and shady sides of Delhi), which got mistranslated to "chaval" (rice) instead.

Another user playfully commented on the mishap, saying, "Ahahahahha. Talk about localization gone wrong. And I agree, it must've been Rise! Hahaha, this is so cool. I almost want to buy it. I already checked stock." The creativity of these comments is quite amusing.

A third user jumped in with a humorous take, suggesting that the Hindi words might be providing instructions on how to cook rice quickly, saying, "Keep the rice in the heat; they will be ready in seconds." Indian Twitter users are definitely making the most of this opportunity to roast the shirt and entertain themselves.

"To be fair I’d wear a shirt which just said Chawal…. Cause rice is life. But that shirt is wild," a fourth user jokingly commented. “Sunrise got decoded. Sun Rice,” a fifth user pondered.

So, will you be buying the viral 'Chawal' shirt from Zara?

