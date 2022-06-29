Yuzvendra Chahal wore woollen cap during cricket match and the Internet is warming up with funniest memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BILKUL_SHAANT Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is trending top on social media sites. The Indian cricket team is playing T20I against Ireland at Malahide but that is not why Chahal made it to the trending list. It is because he stood on the sports ground wearing a beanie, thanks to the cold weather in Dublin. It was kind of unusual for cricketbuffs to find a player on the field wearing a woollen cap. In fact, many think it is funny. Next, social media users did what they are best at, finding amusement in everyday things and making memes out of it.

"Another Record for Yuzi Chahal.. Yuzvendra Chahal became the first Indian player to take a catch wearing Beanie Cap #IREvIND," a user tweeted. While another one said, "Yuzi wearing a woolly beanie in the field is a vibe!" He also reminded many of Indian uncles in cold weather of Manali. As Chahal served the Internet some new fodder for memes the best ones are here:

Meanwhile, a sell-out first T20I between India and Ireland at Malahide was delayed by two hours due to rain and wet outfield on Tuesday. Despite this and a pitch favouring fast bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal thrived. He conceded just 11 runs in his three overs, at an economy rate of 3.66 and took the wicket of Lorcan Tucker in an economical spell to play a crucial hand in India's seven wicket win in a 12-overs a side affair.

"Very difficult (in these cold conditions). I felt like a finger spinner (during the match). Sometimes it's hard but you have to adapt to every conditions. I'm not okay (due to cold) I'm wearing three sweaters right now," said Chahal after the match.

Chahal, who was adjudged Player of the Match, credited all-rounder Hardik Pandya for giving him the freedom to bowl his way. "He (Hardik) gave liberty to bowl whatever I want to bowl. Atmosphere is pretty chilled."