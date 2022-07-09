YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast arrested for celebrating birthday in Noida Metro, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANEJA.GAURAV Gaurav Taneja was detained by the Police on his birthday

YouTuber and social media influencer Gaurav Taneja was arrested by the Police after his followers gathered in huge numbers at a metro station in Noida. Gaurav had asked his followers through Instagram to gather for his birthday celebration. Following this, a huge crowd assembled at Noida Sector 51 metro station which created trouble for the metro authorities and the general public. This sudden gathering of crowd and the commotion that followed did not lead to any casualties.

Gaurav invited people for his birthday

On his appeal, Gaurav's fans reached in huge numbers to celebrate his birthday at Noida Sector 51 metro station. Reportedly, tokens for the event which would include a meet and greet with Gaurav were also distributed. There was a stampede due to the rush, but no casualties were reported. The Noida Sector 49 Police later reached the spot and calmed the travellers and Gaurav's fans. Viral videos show hundreds of people crowding metro premises and nearby roads to get a glimpse of Gaurav.

Metro services affected

Due to Gaurav and his fans' stunt, metro services were affected and travellers had to face trouble. A sudden rush of the fans caused a nuisance for passengers travelling via metro. Metro employees also had a hard time, it is being claimed. There was also a massive traffic jam as the crowd collected tokens for the event to meet Gaurav. Police had to step in and clear the roads as soon as they were informed of the situation.

Gaurav arrested under CrPc sections

As per report, Section 144 of the CrPc was imposed and Gaurav was taken into custody for the violation of rules. Gaurav was kept in police custody for two hours before he was arrested under Section 241 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Gaurav might get bail in the matter by tonight, according to reports.

Gaurav's fans react to his arrest

On social media, fans reacted as soon as reports of Gaurav being arrested surfaced.

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

Popular YouTuber, former pilot, and self-claimed "certified" nutritionist, Gaurav Taneja, is a Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur. He is pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University. Gaurav is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in India with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels-- Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV and Rasbhari Ke Papa where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life Vlogs and live streams. He has also collaborated with many big YouTubers such as Mumbiker Nikhil, Bhuvan Bam and Technical Guruji. He also shoots promotional content for Bollywood celebs.

