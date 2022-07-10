Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FLYINGBEAST YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast gets bail hours after arrest for celebrating birthday at metro station

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' was granted bail hours after he was arrested by the Noida Police. He was arrested on Saturday after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida on Saturday to celebrate his birthday upon his request. He was arrested for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which is in force in Noida and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday. The YouTuber's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber.

Earlier on Saturday, Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, told her fans that she will meet them at about meeting at 1.30 pm for a birthday celebration.

also read: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast arrested for celebrating birthday in Noida Metro, netizens react

An earlier Instagram story on Ritu's account also said: "We will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor!."

However, hours later, another post on the Instagram story informed that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels-- 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.

Last month he landed in a controversy after he called 'havan' a natural antidote to pollution. A civil engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University