YouTuber Armaan Malik's wives break down after newborn son Zaid is hospitalised. Watch

YouTuber Armaan Malik's wives break down after newborn son Zaid is hospitalised

Trending News: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber known for his resilience amidst controversies, is making headlines once again. Despite the challenges he faces, Armaan remains devoted to his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, ensuring their well-being during their recent pregnancies. However, a recent video posted by Armaan has taken a sad turn, as it reveals the health struggles of their newborn son, Zaid Malik.

A worrisome development:

On May 13, 2023, Armaan Malik shared a YouTube video featuring his wives, Kritika and Payal, discussing the health issues their newborn son, Zaid, was facing. In the video, Kritika expressed her worry, revealing that Zaid was suffering from diarrhea and dehydration. She also mentioned the presence of blood spots in his stool and shared her concern when Zaid did not urinate for four hours.

Newborn son’s trip to the hospital:

The video showcased the concerned parents rushing Zaid to the hospital upon discovering his alarming symptoms. Upon arrival, the doctor advised them to admit Zaid for immediate medical attention. Overwhelmed by their baby's condition, both Payal and Kritika broke into tears, with Armaan comforting them. Kritika also shared glimpses of Zaid lying in the hospital bed, causing her further distress. The vlog has received over 2.3 million views.

Watch the viral video here:

Celebrating the arrival of twins:

Prior to Zaid's health concerns, Armaan and Payal Malik joyfully welcomed twins into their lives on April 26, 2023. The news was shared on their social media platforms, with Armaan announcing the arrival to his large online following. Kritika, Payal's close friend and Armaan's second wife, arrived at the hospital immediately after the delivery to bless the new mother. A video capturing this heartwarming moment was shared on their handles.

Armaan Malik's unique married life situation:

Armaan's marital journey has been unconventional. He initially married Payal in 2011, and together they had a son named Chirayu Malik. However, in 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without divorcing Payal. Despite the unconventional circumstances, Payal and Kritika share a strong bond, often supporting and caring for each other like sisters. On April 6, 2023, Kritika gave birth to a baby boy named Zaid Malik, adding another member to their loving family.

