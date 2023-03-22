Youth jam to Hanuman Chalisa outside Gurugram cafe, Twitterati loves it. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Youth jam to Hanuman Chalisa outside Gurugram cafe

Trending News: It’s the first day of Chaitra Navratri and a video is going viral that perfectly fits the day’s energy. A group of youths was spotted having a spiritual jam session outside a cafe in Gurugram. The video was shared this morning on Twitter by ANI and has already garnered close to 300k views and 22k likes.

In the clip, a group comprising mostly young men and a few women can be seen sitting outside a cafe and jamming to Hanuman Chalisa. While chanting the bhajan together, two men played guitars, one was playing a dholak, and others were using their hands to create beats and clap. As the group sings with bhakti together, an electric energy fills the area with chants of Lord Hanuman. According to ANI, the group holds jam session to recite Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday.

Watch the viral video of group of youths singing Hanuman Chalisa together here:

Twitter users absolutely loved the video, which is now being widely shared. Netizens mentioned how it is a refreshing change to see today’s youth embracing their cultural value and praying together. A user commented, “Yeh hota hai bharatiye yuva. Naman aise sadachari mata-pita ko jo in sabko sanatani sanskaar de paye. Super cool!

Another user wrote, “Amazing energy! Hanuman Chalisa sun kar aam zindagi me bhoot-pisaach bhaag jaate hain, lekin social media par prakat ho jaate hain. Badi sankhya me offend honge aaj to. Anyway, sabhi ho Vikram Samvat 2080 ki Mangal kamnayein. Jai Hanuman.” A third expressed, “This is actually really awesome.” “Awesome. We should share it in our WhatsApp groups and inspire others as well,” a fourth added. “Mera desh badal raha hai, apne culture ko sath leke chal raha hai,” a fifth user mentioned

