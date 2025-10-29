Youth chases Thane cop after being fined over helmet; here's what happened next | Video The incident took place on Monday in the Wagle Estate area of Thane. As per the police, both scooter rider, traffic cop were fined over on-camera spat.

Thane:

A dramatic video capturing a heated argument between two students and as many police officers is going viral across social media platforms. The incident took place on Monday in the Wagle Estate area of Thane.

A traffic constable had fined a scooty rider for riding without a helmet. Holding a grudge over the penalty, the student confronted the police, pointing out that the number plate of the latter’s scooter was unclear.

Youth points out at 'unclear' number plate of cop

In the video, one of the youths can be seen pulling back the scooter driven by the cop while the other records the incident.

Police later clarified that while the rear number plate of the scooter was visible, the front plate was not, and action was taken accordingly.

“The number plate is not visible,” one of the youths said. In response, the officer replied, “This vehicle is not ours; we have brought it here to impound it.”

Both youth, traffic cop fined

As per the police, both scooter rider, traffic cop were fined over on-camera spat.

“The traffic cop was fined Rs 2,000 for "using a friend's scooter without proper compliance," PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

“Appropriate action has been taken on both sides and further inquiry is underway based on video evidence," he added.

Thane Police shares details of incident

Thane Police took to X to share the details of the incident, adding that the video was misleading.

“In a viral video, one of the two individuals arguing was found traveling without a helmet on a motorcycle, leading to action taken as per regulations. The youths, upset over the police action, argued that the number plate on the motorcycle being taken for action was not clearly visible,” the post read.

“Action has also been taken against motor scooters as per traffic regulations. The said video is misleading, and citizens are appealed to cooperate with the police in taking action as per the regulations,” it added.