Young schoolboy rescues crow trapped in net, wins hearts of netizens. Watch

Trending News: A video of a young schoolboy rescuing a crow that was entangled in a net has gone viral on social media, melting the hearts of netizens. Twitter user Sabita Chanda shared the video, captioning it with, "A compassionate heart touches countless lives," accompanied by heart and love emojis.

In the video, the boy can be seen in his school uniform coming to the aid of the crow, carefully untangling the thread that was caught around the bird's body. After successfully freeing the crow, the boy holds it in his hands, proudly showing it off to his friends. As the crow flies away, the boy's friends can be seen celebrating the moment with him.

The clip has received over 44k views and 2,300 likes. Viewers of the video were moved by the heartwarming act and expressed their gratitude towards the boy for helping the bird. Many poured heart and love-struck emojis on the video, while others shared their own stories of rescuing animals.

Watch the viral video of schoolboy rescuing a crow here:

One user commented on the innate kindness of children, saying, "Kids are by nature caring and compassionate until they meet adults." Another user shared a personal anecdote, saying, "This kid reminds me of my brother when he was younger. He would rescue pigeons and nurse them back to health. God bless this child."

Many viewers praised the boy's compassion and sensitivity, with one user saying, "Wonderful. What a considerate and sensitive kid." Another user marvelled at the boy's bravery, saying, "OMG..such a bold child he is. I had tried saving and feeding a few crows but it wasn't as easy and short as this guy did so smoothly without any fear. The way he holds the beak was commendable. Kudos to brave and compassionate hearts like this."

The video serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of kindness and empathy, traits that are embodied by children in their purest form. As one viewer noted, "When you have a good heart, kindness becomes a responsibility you take up."

