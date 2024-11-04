Young girl’s quick thinking saves her from potential danger, internet reacts | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Young girl’s quick thinking saves her from danger

Most of you must agree that it has now become a necessity for parents or families to teach their kids or young children different ways to protect themselves in the face of danger given the growing number of crimes targeting them in society. While it is also fair to say that a significant emphasis has already been placed on the same, a recent viral video further asserts the need for its implementation on a large scale.

About the Viral Video

The viral video, the location of which could not be ascertained, showcased how a young girl's quick thinking and sharp instincts helped her save herself from significant danger. The clip began with the little girl entering her building; however, a stranger took advantage of the situation and tried to sneak into the building as well. Throughout the video, he was seen constantly following the little girl.

As mentioned earlier, with her sharp instincts, it took no time for her to understand the stranger's ill motive. She immediately ran upstairs and began ringing the bells of multiple apartments. Thankfully, a man opened the door to answer her call when the young girl informed him about the stranger in the building.

Meanwhile, the stranger, who had also reached the hallway in the meantime, immediately ran away when the other person tried to confront him based on the information provided by the young girl. Since being posted, the young girl has received many plaudits for her quick thinking.

Internet reacts

While the exact location and date of the incident could not be confirmed, the video, however, has drawn many reactions. Some called it staged, but others defended the idea that even if the video is staged, every parent should teach their children to be aware of their surroundings.

Amid some criticism, the girl has also been widely hailed for her actions. "God bless her... and keep her safe always. Very smart. Thank God," a user commented. Another user, praising the girl in the comment section, wrote, "She's amazing, a damn genius."

Another user also mentioned in the comments, “It’s sad that kids have to be trained this way instead of just living a normal, peaceful life.”