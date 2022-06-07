Young chimpanzee brothers separated in captivity have cutest reunion. Video can leave you teary-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BUITENGEBIEDEN Chimpanzee brothers reunited

Its an emotional moment! A video of two little chimpanzee siblings who were reunited after a rescue operation is the cutest thing on internet. The value of family is often understood by those who have been separated from theirs; this was the scenario that was recently witnessed in a viral video on social media featuring two chimpanzees. The viral clip, shared on Twitter, has two chimpanzee brothers reuniting in the most adorable manner. The moment was beautiful yet heart-breaking simultaneously. After meeting the duo shared a long warm hug.

The video which was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter was captioned, "Rescued from captivity, these two brothers were separated for treatment in two different locations. After they recovered, they were reunited."

The expression of love between these chips melted the hearts of several Twitter users. One of them wrote, "Hope they can be released one day together, or if not go to monkey world in Dorset and live out their days together. What we as humans do to animals and their natural habitat is beyond disgraceful. How moving is this clip? Families matter to animals too !" Another shared, "Why separate them in the first place? Some people see a joyful reunion, I see two traumatized animals desperate to comfort each other after time apart. It's happy and unspeakably sad."

A third comment read, "Because family bonds can never be broken. Hope these two find a nice sanctuary to stay a family."

Reportedly, the two young chimpanzee 'brothers' had been rescued from captivity when they were taken in by different NGOs for treatment. They reunited with each other following their treatment.