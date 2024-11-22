'You're not in Bangladesh', You're in India': Woman asks passengers in Kolkata metro to speak in Hindi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : (@ABHINABAVLOGS/X)/WIKICOMMONS Woman in Metro arguing with Bengali passengers.

A video of a woman fighting in Kolkata metro with Bengali-speaking passengers has gone viral. In the video, the woman is quarrelling with the two female passengers over speaking Bangali. She said, ''You are not in Bangladesh, this is India, you must be learning Hindi.'' The video is shared by Abhinaba Pal on Thursday, November 19.

In response to her statement, the Bengali-speaking passenger responded firmly, asserting her right to speak in her native language saying, ''This is my hometown, not yours''. Another woman said, ''The metro is not yours, West Bengal is not yours.'' During the fighting, the woman who was recording the video stated ''West Bengal is mine, the metro is mine, it is made from the share of taxpayers in Bengal, not your money'', after getting called a Bangladeshi by the woman.

The mocking woman threatened to file a case against the female recording the video, stating, 'I'll file a case against her, I'll sue her. She is recording me without my permission,” she said.

Social media reactions

The video of the heated argument is making rounds on the internet, getting mixed reactions from internet users. ''How long we will engage ourselves in such petty matters? When we will become Indian? These politicians have abused our mind so much that we never become Indian, kabhi Bengali kabhi tamilian etc. etc. That's why East India Company and Mugals ruled us'', one user commented.

''Some people are just stupid. I don't really understand idiots like her, why do you care which language people use to communicate with others? Let people use the language they like.'', another user commented