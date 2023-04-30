Yashraj Mukhate's latest viral hit turns Archana Gautam's age dialogue into groovy song. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Archana Gautam's viral dialogue “Age is doesn’t the matter” transformed into a hit song by Yashraj Mukhate.

Trending News: Yashraj Mukhate has done it again! The musician is famous for turning catchy dialogues and statements into funky tracks, and his latest creation has taken social media by storm. This time, Mukhate has turned a viral dialogue by Archana Gautam, a Bigg Boss 16 contestant, into a groovy tune. He saw Archana Gautam’s statement as an opportunity to compose a fun reel and knew that he had to turn it into a song when he heard it.

In the video, Archana Gautam says, “Age is doesn’t the matter,” and as the video progresses, Mukhate turns the dialogue into a catchy song that has the Internet vibing. After being shared on Instagram by Yashraj Mukhate, the video has been viewed over 4.3 million times, received over 483k likes, and has elicited numerous reactions from netizens.

The video has earned rave reviews and garnered attention from many, including Archana Gautam herself, who expressed her joy and appreciation for the remix. Even comedian Zakir Khan couldn’t resist dropping a comment on the video. Archana wrote in a post, "OMG, mera ek sapna pura hua aaj, superb, socha nahi tha ki ispe remix banega (my dream has come true today, never thought there could be a remix on this). Thank you so much, Yashraj Mukhate. Bhut acha laga mujhe, aapne eska song bana diya (really loved that you have created this into a song) wow."

Watch the viral video of Yashraj Mukhate’s “Age is doesn’t the matter” song here:

Yashraj Mukhate is famous for creating new funky tracks inspired by catchy dialogues or statements by celebs. He is known for his quirky compositions that went viral during the COVID lockdown, such as “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” and “Sadda Kutta.”

Archana Gautam has played several cameo roles in Bollywood films, such as Great Grand Masti and Haseena Parkar, among others. She rose to fame with the last season of Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss and is currently seen on the show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull on Colors TV.

Read More Trending News