Yash's KGF Chapter 2 crosses Rs 600 crore mark; Amul celebrates with cute artwork

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMUL_COOP Yash's KGF Chapter 2 crosses Rs 600 crore mark

Pan India film KGF: Chapter 2 has been ruling the hearts of the audience as well as the box office since its release on April 14. Starring South star Yash, Bollywood biggies Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the film was expected to be bigger than the first part and its justified the hype. In just 5 days, the film has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. To celebrate the success of the film, Amul gave a shoutout by sharing a cute artwork featuring the animated version of the leading actor Yash.

Amul shared the cute doodle saying, "#Amul Topical: Period action blockbuster has massive box office success!" The poster read, "KOOLAR mein GOLD rakho!"

Amul never shies away from picking up on all the trends and coming out with cute doodles on the same. Earlier last week, it shared an adorable animated poster to wish Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their wedding. Famous for the wordplay, the artwork read, "Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byaah (sic)."

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 has become one of the top grossers post pandemic in not just India but also overseas. It is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.