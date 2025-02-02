Would you pay Rs 41,500 to attend a 'birthday party'? Internet calls it 'crazy'

Follow us on Image Source : REDDIT/PIXABAY The extravagant birthday party invite

An extravagant birthday party invite has left people stunned, as attendees were asked to pay a $499 (over ₹41,500) entry fee, with an additional $250 charge for bringing a guest. The host, who was recently elected to the city council and celebrating the purchase of his new home, justified the steep charges.

A Reddit user shared the pricey invitation on their account, sparking outrage online. However, the invite did not specify whether the fee covered amenities like food or drinks, leaving many to speculate about the event’s nature. While the date and entry fee were clearly mentioned, some suggested it might actually be a fundraiser disguised as a birthday celebration, noting that the timing and pricing were typical of such events.

Here is the viral birthday invite

Image Source : REDDITReddit user shared the expensive birthday invite on his account

Internet reacts

''City council but can’t spell February'', one user commented humorously. Another joked, ''It’ll be a text message from me with a cake emoji LOL. A third user remarked, ''I cannot imagine how a 2-hour birthday party on a Monday could be worth $500''.'' Contact your friend and notify them that someone must have hacked their account because it’s asking for a lot of money to attend a birthday party, which is clearly a scam'', a fourth user suggested.

''Is this not a fundraiser? I work in political fundraising and it looks to me like a classic fundraiser invite with donation levels, not for a social event'', fifth user said. ''Sounds like they are no longer your friend, or at least I'd stop being friends with this entitled idiot. What kind of self-centred POS expects their friends to pay to go to their birthday party'', sixth user commented.