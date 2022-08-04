World War III hilarious memes go viral amid Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Netizens' share funny memes on World War lll amid Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

World War III hilarious memes go viral: Netizens never leave a chance to take a dig at something. As Russia and Ukraine continue to be at war, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying his best to retain his country’s power. Amid all this, the US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit has altogether raised the new subject of World War lll. At this intense time, internet users have taken out a way to deal with the dark situation in the funniest way.

As the situation is getting worse with each passing day, it is also leading to the discussion and debates on the possibility of the World War. Social media users started sharing hilarious memes on World War lll. While some people shared their witty humour, others shared relatable posts.

One user wrote, “ No more to tolerate any inequality. War-like situation between America, #Taiwan and #China #TaiwanChinaWar. #XiJinping and #NancyPelosi face to face.” Another user shared a funny cartoon, as he wrote, “America & China, bring on the World war 3”, “The military don't start wars. Politicians start wars. #WWIII”, wrote the third user.

Have a look at some more memes here:

In between all the trouble, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wants to end the war with Russia. He is trying to take direct help from the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In a media interview with South China Morning Post, the Ukrainian leader requested China to use its political and economic influence to end the conflict. He said, “It’s a very powerful state. It’s a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council,"

Also Read: World War 3 is no joke: Netizens school trolls amidst the Russia-Ukraine crisis & explosions at Kyiv

Also Read: Meet Mehul Jangir, a 14-year-old boy who wrote a book on World War II

Read More Trending News