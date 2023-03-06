World's most premature and lightest twins defy odds, celebrate 1st birthday. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS World's Most Premature Twins Celebrate 1st Birthday

Trending News: Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah, the world's most premature twins, celebrated their first birthday on March 4, 2023. The twins were born in Ontario, Canada, after just 152 days (a little less than 5 months) of pregnancy, compared to the typical 266 days. Their mother, Shakina Rajendram, went into labour at just 21 weeks and 5 days, over four months early. Doctors initially gave the twins no chance of survival.

At birth, Adiah weighed just 330 g (0.72 lb), and Adrial weighed 420 g (0.92 lb), making them the lightest twins ever recorded at birth, with a combined weight of just 750 g (1.65 lb), according to Guinness World Records. They were born at exactly 22 weeks of gestational age, meaning that if they had been born even one hour earlier, no attempt would have been made to save their lives.

Watch the video of the miracle twins here:

The twins were delivered at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, which has special facilities for neonatal intensive care required in cases of extremely premature births. After delivery, they spent nearly six months in the hospital battling complications, including brain bleeding, fluid management, sepsis, and breathing difficulties.

Since being discharged, Adiah has been growing and meeting all of her developmental milestones for her corrected age. Adrial, however, has been readmitted to the hospital twice, spending several weeks fighting off infections and respiratory issues.

The Nadarajah twins broke the previous record for the world's most premature twins, set by Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt of the United States, who were born at 125 days of gestational age. Despite their challenging start in life, Adiah and Adrial are defying the odds and thriving with the help of their medical team and loving family.

