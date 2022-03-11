World's longest car with swimming pool, helipad is tempting netzines to live in it permanently, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 'The American Dream' car is over 100 meters long

Highlights Take a look at Guinness World Records holder limousine: The American Dream

The American Dream is 100 meters long and was first built in 1986

The American Dream featured in movies before it bit the dust and laid in a state of neglect

The world's longest car is setting new benchmarks in the category of luxury vehicles. Some of these may be impossible to match up to. The length of this restored vehicle is 30.54 meters (100 ft and 1.50 in) as it breaks its 1986 record title by a small margin. This impressive vehicle can be driven at both ends. There are also many extravagant features like a large waterbed, a swimming pool complete with a diving board, jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course and a helipad. It can fit more than 75 people. The ride has been named The America Dream.

The car was recognized by Guinness World Records in 1986 and suddenly rode into fame. As per the official site of Guinness World Records the lengthy limousine was often rented out for cinematic appearances and was featured in various movies. While the car was very popular during its heyday, it gradually lost the attention once dedicated to its maintenance. Obstacles such as where to park such a long vehicle and a decreased demand for the unique car in films caused its fame to eventually burn out.

After the world lost interest in The American Dream, the legendary car sat in a state of neglect for years. Over time, it began to rust until parts of it were rendered unsalvageable. Then, Autoseum, a technical teaching museum owned by Michael Manning in Nassau County, New York, recovered it for restoration.

It was listed on eBay and Manning bought it from there. However, the car remained in a state of neglect for another 7-8 years until in 2019 it was listed on eBay again. This time, Michael Dezer, owner of the Dezerland Park Car Museum and Tourist Attractions in Orlando, Florida, purchased it and got it shipped to Orlando, Florida to be restored. Former owner Manning agreed to assist with its restoration. After three years of work and money being put into it, The American Dream has ben restored to its former glory and is all set to take you on the ride of a lifetime.

Check out its fab interiors in this video.

Image Source : GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Guinness World Records Instagram page showing world's longest car

"I want a ride in the longest car (sic)," wrote one social media user and another one said, "This is the way to show that it is your father's road (sic)."

Rest assured, if The American Dream is anywhere near you, it will take some time to pass you by!