World's largest T-shirt, the size of a rugby pitch, breaks Guinness World Record. Watch

Trending News: Prepare to be amazed by a remarkable record-breaking achievement! A viral video has surfaced featuring the largest T-shirt ever created, equivalent in size to a sprawling rugby field. The astonishing garment was meticulously crafted by a collaboration of organizations including Asociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania, and Federatia Romana, with a noble purpose of promoting recycling practices. The colossal T-shirt stretched an impressive 108.96 meters (357.48 feet) in length and 73.48 meters (241.08 feet) in width during its grand unveiling in Bucharest, Romania on March 27th.

What makes this extraordinary creation even more impressive is the fact that it was fashioned entirely from over 500,000 recycled plastic bottles, collected over a span of three weeks. A team of skilled seamstresses dedicated an entire month to sew this awe-inspiring fabric. The design itself pays homage to the national flag, featuring a reinterpretation of the tricolour belt that adorns the official jersey of the Romanian rugby team.

The visionary minds at Asociatia 11even conceived this record-breaking endeavour as part of a recycling campaign. Their aim was to encourage individuals, both young and old, throughout Romania not only to recycle but also to participate in a world record. The company is no stranger to achieving incredible feats, having previously orchestrated the creation of the largest human image of a country or continent.

Watch the viral video here:

To accomplish this new record, Asociatia 11even enlisted the support of local supermarket giant Kaufland Romania, who went above and beyond in collecting an abundance of plastic bottles, far surpassing the quantity required for the T-shirt. Remarkably, the regular-sized version of this extraordinary garment is also available for purchase at Kaufland Romania stores.

On the monumental day of the record attempt, held at the Arcul de Triumf National Rugby Stadium, a dedicated team of over 120 volunteers from various Bucharest rugby clubs painstakingly laid out the colossal T-shirt on the field. It was a laborious task that spanned an entire day to successfully unfurl this mammoth creation. Engineers and special straps were deployed to overcome the challenge of anchoring the sleeves due to the T-shirt's immense proportions.

The precise measurements of this monumental garment were undertaken by expert surveyors, and the evidence was remotely verified by Guinness World Records. To further their commitment to sustainability, Asociatia 11even plans to donate 12,000 regular-sized T-shirts created from the fabric of this gigantic masterpiece.

