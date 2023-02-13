Sudarsan Pattnaik features PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat in World Radio Day sand art

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUDARSANSAND World Radio Day 2023

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on the occasion of World Radio Day. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Padma awardee shared a video of his newest creation at the Puri beach in Odisha.

"Happy World Radio Day. Gaon Se Shehar, Mann Ki Baat - Most Popular Programme," the text over the beautiful sand art sculpture reads. The stunning sand art featured an old radio and PM Modi speaking into a microphone.

Take a look at Surdarsan Pattnaik’s sand art on World Radio Day here:

Meanwhile, PM Modi also took to Twitter to greet radio listeners, RJs, and others associated with the radio broadcast field on the occasion of World Radio Day.

"Greetings to all radio listeners, RJs and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system on the special occasion of World Radio Day. May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes and showcasing human creativity," PM Modi tweeted on February 13.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister also asked people to share their inputs for the 98th edition of his monthly "Mann ki Baat" broadcast, scheduled for February 26.

UNESCO proclaimed in 2011 to observe World Radio Day annually to celebrate the popular medium. The theme for this year is ‘Radio and Peace’

