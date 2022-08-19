World Photography Day 2022: Twitter is at its visual best today, thanks to photographers; see best posts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ASTASOLUTIONS Representative image

World Photography Day 2022: A day solely dedicated to celebrating the creativity and nuances of photography has enthralled netizens. World Photography Day is celebrated annually on August 19 and is dedicated to the art, craft, science, and history of photography.

Photography is a timeless medium of storytelling that beautifully captures the authenticity of time, emotions, culture, history, and more. From clicking mouth watering pictures of food, to getting the best angles for selfies - there is a photographer hidden in each one of us. Today on the occasion of World Photography Day, netizens are flooding social media with their most loved snapshots. To commemorates this medium, let's check out these mesmerizing images shared online:

A Twitter user posted photos from various landscapes of India to show off his photography skills. He posted pics from Holi celebration, Hawa Mahal in Jaipur and a might dessert. "One of the most amazing features which mobile got in mid 2000s was inclusion of a camera. Not everyone was carrying a camera all the time but with a mobile in hand they can capture decent pics in case they were not carrying camera. Some of shots taken from (sic)."

An award winning photographer commemorated the day y posting some amazing photos he clicked in the wild. "Today is World Photography Day #worldphotographyday Sharing some of my award winning pics from National and International Salon. First pic shows some of my gadgets. The Owlets pic has won a Silver award in Estonia Salon," she shared.

Another one showed some of his best clicks in four different seasons. "It’s #WorldPhotographyDay Sharing 4 of my favourite captures from 4 different seasons," the user captioned the stunning images.

Take a look at how others are celebrating the day on social media:

So, let your creative side and click as much as you can, after all, there's no such thing as too many pictures!

-- with inputs from agencies

Read More Trending News