Viral video: Women wearing sarees play football match in Gwalior. Watch

Trending News: A video of women playing a football match while wearing sarees has gone viral on the internet. The football match was held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was called ‘Goal in Saree.’ The viral video shows a group of women displaying their football skills while wearing colourful sarees, with the audience cheering them on. The video has received over 3.5K views so far, and the event was jointly sponsored by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the Senior Member Association of Junior Chamber International.

The players, who ranged in age from 20 to 72, were from eight different teams. This was their first time playing a competitive sport, and the event was organized during the ongoing Chaitra Navratra festival with the aim of promoting sarees and fitness culture among women.

Watch the viral video of women wearing sarees playing football in Gwalior, MP here:

The viral video has sparked comparisons with the film Bend it like Beckham, which features a young girl who dreams of playing football despite her traditional Indian family's disapproval. While both the video and the film challenge stereotypes about women in sports and traditional gender roles, there are some differences between the two.

Firstly, the women in the viral video are not depicted as facing any significant obstacles or opposition to playing football in sarees. They are shown confidently playing the sport they enjoy, with support and encouragement from their community. In contrast, the protagonist in Bend it like Beckham had to navigate cultural and familial expectations to pursue her passion for football.

