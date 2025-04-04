Woman throws coffee at Calvin Klein staff at Hyderabad mall after heated argument, sparks controversy | WATCH Drama unfolds at Hyderabad mall as a woman throws coffee at Calvin Klein staff after a heated argument. Watch the shocking video and get the latest updates on the controversy. Outrage and debate erupt on social media.

A Hyderabad influencer sparked outrage after throwing coffee and shouting at a mall clerk. While the specifics of the incident are unknown, Shaikh Maryam Ali claimed that the salesperson laughed at her when she entered the store. This upset her, so she hurled the coffee.

As the video surfaced online, numerous social media users defended the salesperson while criticising the influencer for her rudeness. Many people even begged that she be prevented from entering the mall.

The video begins with the influencer screaming at the employee as the staff workers are cleaning up the spilt coffee. She continues, "That girl is stupid; it was totally the worst experience, and she is so arrogant. You know behaviour is most important. I got angry. Is this how she greets customers? She ruined my mood. How does the company even hire such people? They have no idea how to behave with customers."

The video was uploaded on X with the description, “This is just stupid. Girls like these should be banned from malls and sent to mental institutions. Shaikh Mariyam Ali thinks she owns the whole world and everyone works for her."

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “This is about a spoilt, entitled brat who thinks she is Papa ki pari and can do what she wants, where she wants. I don’t know what happened, but throwing coffee at an employee is absurd and absolutely wrong. Needs to be banned from all Calvin Klein India stores and should be arrested for assault."

Another shared, “World War 3 is going to be between women vs. women. Men should just sit, relax and enjoy."

“Her access to the mall and city should be restricted. People who act like her have no place in civil society. The store owner should file a complaint and get her arrested for harassment of store staff," a comment read.

The influencer told her side of the event on Instagram, saying that when she entered the business, she spotted the staff laughing at her. She questioned them, but Ali claimed she got a harsh response.

She then enquired whether this was how clients were treated. While speaking with several youngsters in the store, she mentioned sipping coffee, and the staff person angrily advised the children to throw away their cups. The employee then treated her disrespectfully, questioned her identity, and laughed at her, which she felt was inappropriate.

