Women take on the Garba fever in Mumbai train, netizens say 'Festivities in the air' | Viral Video

Navratri 2022 has begun and everyone is enjoying the festive mood. During the festival of Navratri, people do Garba as a sign of devotion and worship. For nine nights, men and women perform the dance form to pay respect to any of a number of mother goddesses. Amidst the festive season, a video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows women doing Garba on a Mumbai local train.

The viral video shows a group of women performing Garba on a local train from Kalyan. The other passengers are seen having a good time and are taking videos as they danced passionately. The footage caught on camera was uploaded by the Mumbai Railways twitter handle. Sharing the video, they wrote, "#Garba #Navrathri MUMBAI LOCALS CREATE MOMENTS Now in yesterday's 10.02 am #AClocal from Kalyan. FUN HAS NO LIMIT."

As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral on the internet. Netizens took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "The festive mood apart, but i think safety should be first priority, woman's near the gate are not holding any support. Another user wrote, "Moments like these make the ride all more magical." A third user wrote, "Perks of AC local. Imagine if this would be done in a non ac local in peak hrs. The other ladies would have pushed them out." A user also commented, "This is what makes Mumbai a special place,people will create and find joy even in the most unexpected places."

While some users praised the ladies for enjoying the moment, others criticised them for ignoring safety and dancing in the local train.

Earlier, a video of a large throng enthusiastically performing Garba on Marine Drive went viral on the internet. A crowd of onlookers were seen in the video alongside the beautiful grandeur of the Arabian Sea and the Mumbai skyline.

