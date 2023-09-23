Amul celebrates Women's Reservation Bill passage in creative doodle; Pic goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMUL_INDIA Screenshot of Amul doodle

Amul, a popular dairy brand which is also known for doodles, has once again celebrated the passage of the historic Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament. In a doodle shared on social media, the Amul girl was seen standing in front of the new Parliament building with “Always deserved to be reserved” text written on top.

Amul has often come up with doodles which has resonated the sentiments of the country through art. In a special doodle which the company posted yesterday, Amul picturised the sentiments of the people of the country regarding the gender equality and also the role of women in shaping the country.

The Amul girl is standing beside a woman in the doodle in front of the Parliament.

The users reacted to the post and hailed the doodle.

It should be mentioned here that the Parliament passed the historic Women's Reservation Bill on Thursday. The bill, to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, received the Parliamentary nod after the Rajya Sabha voted unanimously in favour of it. Unlike the Lok Sabha, where two of the 456 MPs present in the House had voted against the bill, all the 214 lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha voted in its favour on Thursday, September 21.

