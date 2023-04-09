Women surprise bride with dance performance on Shinchan song, make netizens LOL. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Women surprise bride with dance on Shinchan song

Trending News: Indian weddings are known for their grandeur and the presence of traditional rituals that make them a memorable affair. Music, dance, and fun-filled celebrations are an integral part of any Indian wedding. Recently, a video of a group of women performing a special dance at their best friend's Sangeet ceremony has been making rounds on social media.

The video clip, originally shared on Instagram by user Rukmani Pandit Paul, shows the group of four women dancing hilariously to the song 'Balle Balle te Shava Shava' from the cartoon show 'Shin-Chan'. The post, which was shared last year, went viral again when it was re-shared by the page 'luxury.wedding.india'. The women in the video can be seen dressed in traditional attire, dancing with utmost joy and energy, leaving the bride surprised and the guests in splits.

The short clip has garnered over 1 million views and more than 65,000 likes, with netizens flooding the comment section with their reactions. Netizens have expressed their desire to have their friends perform a similar dance at their weddings. “I want this,” a user commented. “This is so me,” another wrote. “My friends are not invited if they don’t do this,” a third user joked. Some users tagged their friends and wrote how they would do this dance at their weddings.

Watch the viral video of women dancing to Shinchan song here:

